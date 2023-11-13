Scottish goalkeepers set to make their mark for national team

The goalkeepers made their debuts for their country during a friendly in Lille in October, with both playing a half each against Kylian Mbappe and co. First-choice stopper Angus Gunn is out injured and was not named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the final two European qualifying matches against Georgia and Norway, which are set to take place this week.

Assistant Carver is unsure who will start against Georgia on Thursday, but he is confident both goalkeepers will show just how much talent they have. He explained: “Goalkeeping is a unique position and obviously we’ve got Chris Woods who looks after them. “He was at Motherwell-Hearts at the weekend while we were at the cup semi-finals the previous weekend, so we saw Zander playing. “It was a little bit of a masterstroke from Steve giving both Liam and Zander caps in France, if I’m being honest. “They’ve got that experience - and they deserved it because they’ve been around the group a long, long time. They’ll be ready for it, whichever one is selected. “I’m sure Steve will have an in-depth discussion with Woods

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Humza Yousaf urges Anas Sarwar to order Scottish Labour MPs to back Gaza ceasefireThe First Minister has written to Anas Sarwar urging him to direct MPs Ian Murray and Michael Shanks to support an SNP amendment to the King's Speech which is likely to go to a vote on Wednesday

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scottish Government's National Care Service Plans Criticized for Failing to Address Private Facilities' ProfitsTrade union warns that the current plans for a National Care Service won't fix the current problems and will keep workers' wages low.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Liam Scales rise to Celtic Mr Reliable an inevitability says GoodwinThe Republic of Ireland international got a pep talk from his former boss on Whatsapp.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Young East Kilbride boxer lands first title win in Scottish Championship successAustin Newall was on top form at Ravenscraig to claim the 48kg title

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scottish Government locked in deletion row over vanishing Covid documentsThe Sunday Mail can reveal that a key policy which outlined how covid patients could be moved from hospitals to care homes has went missing from public view.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Liam Scales Celtic rise no surprise to Jim Goodwin as he details WhatsApp chatThe Hoops defender was handed his big opportunity in the heart of Brendan Rodgers' defence after an injury crisis early in the campaign for the Scottish champions.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »