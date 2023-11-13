Scottish goalkeepers set to make their mark for national team

The goalkeepers made their debuts for their country during a friendly in Lille in October, with both playing a half each against Kylian Mbappe and co. First-choice stopper Angus Gunn is out injured and was not named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the final two European qualifying matches against Georgia and Norway, which are set to take place this week.
Assistant Carver is unsure who will start against Georgia on Thursday, but he is confident both goalkeepers will show just how much talent they have. He explained: “Goalkeeping is a unique position and obviously we’ve got Chris Woods who looks after them. “He was at Motherwell-Hearts at the weekend while we were at the cup semi-finals the previous weekend, so we saw Zander playing. “It was a little bit of a masterstroke from Steve giving both Liam and Zander caps in France, if I’m being honest. “They’ve got that experience - and they deserved it because they’ve been around the group a long, long time. They’ll be ready for it, whichever one is selected. “I’m sure Steve will have an in-depth discussion with Woods
United Kingdom Headlines
