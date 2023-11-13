Scottish First Minister and Deputy Accused of Misleading Parliament

First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy have recently been accused of misleading parliament by opposition leaders. Mr Yousaf and Shona Robison have been under fire in the past week after the Scottish Government published a timeline of its dealings with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry and when it was asked to divulge WhatsApp messages. The timeline showed requests for messages had been made by the inquiry in February as opposed to September, as previously stated.

Last week, the Scottish Government handed over 14,000 messages to the inquiry, including unredacted correspondence from the First Minister. The timeline was laid out after the inquiry 'asked us to set out in more detail the full timetable of requests for information of the Scottish Government', Ms Robison said. If the pair are found to have intentionally misled parliament, they will be 'expected to offer their resignation', according to the ministerial code. On Wednesday, the Scottish Tories will use their debating time to accuse the ministers of deliberately misleading the parliament

