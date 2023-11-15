Susanna Reid left stunned by throwback picture of Ed Balls in a mankini

Susanna Reid was left flabbergasted as she was presented with a very surprising throwback picture of Ed Balls in a mankini. The former Shadow Chancellor, 56, and the presenter were discussing the importance of cervical smear tests on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain. She encouraged viewers to go for their tests, saying bikini waxes are 'more painful'. Ed joked: 'I don't feel able to comment on that one. I've never worn a bikini...
'That's actually not true - but let's not go there! I was once Sharon Davies in a swimsuit competition for charity.' A thrilled Susanna, 52, couldn't let this comment go unnoticed and the cunning producers quickly found the incriminating picture. She was left stunned when snaps of Ed in the swimsuit appeared on screen. The politician looked very different to usual in the red costume with a Union Jack flag
United Kingdom Headlines
