Sea Salt + Sole: A Scottish Chippie Worth Trying

Sea Salt + Sole is a Scottish chippie located near Dyce train station in Aberdeen. The shop offers a range of traditional fish and chip options, including haddock supper and battered smoked sausage. The staff is friendly and the food is cooked to perfection.

Sea Salt + Sole is a Scottish chippie located near Dyce train station in Aberdeen. The shop is clean and modern, with a long counter and a variety of awards displayed on the walls. The menu offers a range of traditional fish and chip options, including haddock supper and battered smoked sausage. The staff is friendly and the food is cooked to perfection.

