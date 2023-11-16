Humza Yousaf refuses to commit to lifting booze ban on ScotRail services

Humza Yousaf has refused to commit to lifting the booze ban on ScotRail services. The SNP leader said during First Minister's Questions today that a decision was still to be made on the issue. Passengers on the country's biggest railway operator were previously allowed to consume alcohol before 9pm - and could also purchase drinks on certain mainline services.

But transport bosses used Covid as a reason to ban booze on the network in November 2020 - and have since refused to end the restriction despite other lockdown rules being scrapped. It was revealed last year that ScotRail, Transport Scotland and the British Transport Police wanted the ban to be lifted - but were overruled by the Scottish Government. Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden asked the First Minister to provide an update on the situation during FMQs. He also accused Yousaf of "penalising law-abiding Scots". Yousaf replied: "Firstly, I should acknowledge that there are quite a wide range of views on this very issue. My priority is ensuring that ScotRail services are safe, are enjoyable for all users and staf

