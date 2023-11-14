Supervised Injection Services: Positive Outcomes and Lessons from an Unsanctioned Site

Supervised injection services have been shown to have positive outcomes in terms of public health and public order. A systematic literature review found that these services are effective in reducing overdose deaths and the transmission of infectious diseases. Additionally, they have been associated with decreased drug-related crime and increased access to healthcare and social services.

Lessons can be learned from an unsanctioned supervised injection site in the US in addressing the opioid epidemic

