Nintendo's Indie World Showcase Reveals Shantae Revival and More

If it's indies you want, you're in luck (as long as you're specifically wanting them on Switch); Nintendo has aired another instalment of its Indie World showcase, this time bringing news of a canceled Shantae revival, plague-themed turn-based tactics, a launch date for developer Inkle's gorgeous hiking adventure A Highland Song, news of Outer Wilds' long-awaited Switch release, and more.

If you're looking to catch up on the excitement, or simply need a reminder, you'll find a full breakdown of everything featured during the show below.Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution sees developer WayForward reviving the cancelled Game Boy Advance instalment of its acclaimed platform series nearly two decades on. To progress through its challenges, players will need to take advantage of Shantae's animal transformation abilities, as well as her newfoud power to rearrange stages by switching the foreground and background, and it'll also feature a 4-player local battle mode when it launches next yea

