Jenson Button and Marcus Ericsson join WTRAndretti for Daytona 24 Hours

Button, the 2009 Formula 1 champion, will drive the #40 Acura ARX-06 GTP alongside Jordan Taylor, Louis Delétraz and Colton Herta. Meanwhile, Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner, completes the roster for the team’s #10 entry that features Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, and Brendon Hartley. “I’m very happy with the driver lineups that WTRAndretti will put forth in both the #10 and #40 Acura ARX-06 GTP cars for Daytona,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global.

“WTRAndretti has a strong history of running at the top level and we’re pushing hard to put together all the pieces to bring home race wins and have two cars contending for the Championship. The addition of Marcus and Jenson to an already proven roster of endurance drivers will make for an exciting and competitive 24 hours.” The upcoming outing for Button comes after making his debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Petit Le Mans last month, driving JDC-Miller MotorSports' Porsche 963 GTP entr

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MOTORSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Marcus Fraser says St Mirren squad aren't looking at league table yetThe Saints defender spoke candidly after the Paisley club's woeful 4-0 defeat at Dens Park.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Roy Keane and Alan Shearer agree about Erik ten Hag concern at Man UtdMarcus Rashford has only scored one goal for Man United this season and his form remains a worry.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sex up your shirt with a skirt! Pair this season's tailoring with a must-wear maxi for an instant...How do you wear a button-up without looking a bit... buttoned up? Throw in one of the season's hottest maxi or midi-skirts, a quietly quirky touch and an air of confidence that takes no prisoners.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sex up your shirt with a skirt! Pair this season's tailoring with a must-wear maxi for an instant...How do you wear a button-up without looking a bit... buttoned up? Throw in one of the season's hottest maxi or midi-skirts, a quietly quirky touch and an air of confidence that takes no prisoners.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

NORTHAMPTONUK: Former Northampton Saints star stopped over the drink drive limitProp Ehren Painter, 25, has since moved to Exeter Chiefs

Source: NorthamptonUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Bus firm in fresh drive to bring joy to children this ChristmasFor the third year in a row, Stagecoach is partnering with the Night Before Christmas Campaign to bring joy to those in need.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »