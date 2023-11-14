Jenson Button and Marcus Ericsson join WTRAndretti for Daytona 24 Hours

Button, the 2009 Formula 1 champion, will drive the #40 Acura ARX-06 GTP alongside Jordan Taylor, Louis Delétraz and Colton Herta. Meanwhile, Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner, completes the roster for the team’s #10 entry that features Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, and Brendon Hartley. “I’m very happy with the driver lineups that WTRAndretti will put forth in both the #10 and #40 Acura ARX-06 GTP cars for Daytona,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global.
“WTRAndretti has a strong history of running at the top level and we’re pushing hard to put together all the pieces to bring home race wins and have two cars contending for the Championship. The addition of Marcus and Jenson to an already proven roster of endurance drivers will make for an exciting and competitive 24 hours.” The upcoming outing for Button comes after making his debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Petit Le Mans last month, driving JDC-Miller MotorSports' Porsche 963 GTP entr
United Kingdom Headlines
