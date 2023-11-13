Police Incident Causes Disruption in Nottingham City Centre

Photos taken at around 1pm showed at least five police vehicles and an ambulance parked in the area. Exchange Walk was also taped off by police. NCT Green line buses are accepting our tickets. Police are still at the scene near Old Market Square, but the large cordon across the tram tracks has been removed. Some small cordons remain in place however, including outside Burger King and at the edge of Winter Wonderland on the square.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a man was found collapsed in the street. The force said it is believed to have been caused by a medical episode. Chief Inspector Karl Thomas said in a statement. “A scene is currently in place at this location, while officers carry out inquiries to establish what happened. It’s currently believed the man suffered a medical episode

