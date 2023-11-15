NordPass Reveals Most Common Passwords for Streaming Services

The company NordPass has released its annual Most Common Passwords report. '123456' and 'password' are still among the most popular passwords in the UK. When it comes to choosing a password, it appears many of us still don't take security that seriously — especially if streaming films and TV shows. That's because new research has revealed that '123456', 'admin', 'password' and 'user' are again among the world's most popular login phrases.

Not only that, but a third of the world's most popular passwords consist of purely numerical sequences such as '123456789', '12345', and '000000'. The analysis found that people use the weakest passwords for things like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, while the strongest logins are reserved for financial accounts. 'Netflix', 'netflix123', 'disney123' and 'disney2020' were all among the most commonly used passwords for streaming services, according to password management company NordPass

