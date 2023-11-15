Baby suffers chemical burn at nursery, mum investigated by social services

A distraught mum found herself at the centre of a social services probe after her baby son suffered a suspected chemical burn at nursery. Samantha Riley and husband Chris discovered a large red mark on their 15-month-old son’s stomach after collecting him from Firtrees Nursery in Motherwell. The 36-year-old told how she could hear Austin’s “blood-curdling screams” through the door of the childcare facility when she arrived to collect him on October 31.

The mum-of-two says she immediately noticed a strong smell in the room but dismissed it as cleaning chemicals. Little Austin was crying hysterically, thrashing around and frantically pulling at his onesie - which was completely out of character for the tot. After discovering the burn, Samantha rushed Austin into a cool shower before taking him to A&E at Wishaw General Hospital. But the mum’s worry turned to horror after being told that social services would need to investigate her over the circumstances of Austin’s injury. Speaking to the Record, she said: “It was horrendou

