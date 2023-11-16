Calls for Full Disclosure on Scottish Health Secretary's iPad Usage

Scotland's health secretary, Michael Matheson, is facing scrutiny over his holiday iPad usage after being charged over £7,000 in fees in just one day. Opposition MSPs suspect that Matheson may have been streaming a football match on the device. First Minister Humza Yousaf has expressed support for Matheson, but there are calls for him to reveal the full truth. Matheson is set to make a personal statement to the Scottish parliament on the issue.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Scottish Government calls for social energy tariff to help struggling householdsThe Scottish Government has urged Tory ministers to introduce a social energy tariff to reduce fuel poverty and ensure all families can afford to heat their homes. The scheme would provide a significant discount on energy prices for households in need, including those on means-tested benefits.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

TIME: Scottish National Party Calls for Ceasefire in GazaThe Scottish National Party (SNP) has proposed a motion for a vote on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The SNP aims to address the war crimes committed by Israel and condemn the cycle of violence in Palestine and Israel. The motion was presented to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Source: TIME | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Charming Scottish Property in Breathtaking Coastal Location Goes on the MarketA charming Scottish property in a breathtaking coastal location has just gone on the market, and it looks perfect for anyone wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scottish Holiday Lets Win Awards at Sykes Gems AwardsThree Scottish holiday lets have been named as among the best in the UK, taking home prizes at a prestigious award ceremony. The winners of the Sykes Gems Awards, which celebrates the best holiday properties across the nation, were announced this week.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

THELİNCOLNİTE: Michael Skubala appointed as head coach of Lincoln CityMichael Skubala's recent appointment as the head coach of Lincoln City has sparked a vibrant mix of reactions. While a chorus of fans are buzzing with excitement, others are left scratching their heads, murmuring,"Who's that?"

Source: thelincolnite | Read more »

HUFFPOSTUK: Michael Fassbender's Career and Role in The KillerLearn about Michael Fassbender's successful acting career and his role in the film The Killer. Discover his previous Oscar nominations and his other famous roles. Find out about his career in auto racing as well.

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »