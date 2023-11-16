Changes to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment for 10-year awards

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) recently announced that “in most cases” people coming to the end of their 10-year award for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) this year will not be required to attend an assessment. This follows on from the introduction of a new, shorter PIP review form that is now being sent out to those on a ‘light-touch’ award, which is typically for 10 years.

The DWP has published a sample copy of the ‘PIP AR2’ form - for reference use only - as part of the PIP Toolkit on GOV.UK. However, it’s a great way for people with a light-touch award to understand what questions they will need to answer on the six-page document, before the letter arrives from the DWP, allowing them to gather any specific information needed ahead of time. Ongoing awards are primarily for those with the highest level of support or whose needs will not change or will only deteriorate - since 2019, this also includes most people who have reached State Pension ag

