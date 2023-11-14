Michael Skubala appointed as head coach of Lincoln City

He’s had various coaching jobs over 20 years. Michael Skubala's recent appointment as the head coach of Lincoln City has sparked a vibrant mix of reactions. While a chorus of fans are buzzing with excitement, others are left scratching their heads, murmuring,"Who's that?" It's a reminiscent scene, echoing the days when Danny Cowley, then a lesser-known figure, took the reins in May 2016. Skubala may not be a household name yet, but his football pedigree runs deeper than many realise.

With a recent history as a former Leeds United assistant and interim head coach, his two decades in various coaching roles paint the picture of an unsung maestro in football tactics. The departure of former Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy after a brief 17-month tenure set the rumour mills churning. Whispers of a dramatic return for the beloved ex-boss Danny Cowley filled the air, but those speculations have been put to rest. Now, the spotlight turns to Skubala, the 41-year-old strategist stepping into the limelight

