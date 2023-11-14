Steam Train Excursions on the Settle-Carlisle Line

On numerous dates throughout the year, chartered steam train excursions travel the route transporting passengers to a bygone era. But alongside this, eight daily service trains, operated by Northern, travel up and down the picturesque line between Settle and Carlisle, carrying everyone from commuters to tourists. With plenty of visitor attractions accessible in between, the train is the perfect answer for a great day out.

As you travel along this world-famous route you will pass through stunning scenery and beautiful railway stations. A trip on the line not only gives fantastic long scenic views across hill and dale but also passes through the well-kept stations and gardens that are tended by the team of hard-working and enthusiastic volunteers. And each station has its own unique story…Settle Station - the starting point for one of the country's best-loved rail journeys. (c) Gravity PRThe bustling market town of Settle is known as the gateway to the Three Peaks – Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, which covers about 160 kilometres of uplands in the Pennine

