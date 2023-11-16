Scottish Holiday Lets Win Awards at Sykes Gems Awards

Three Scottish holiday lets have been named as among the best in the UK, taking home prizes at a prestigious award ceremony. The winners of the Sykes Gems Awards, which celebrates the best holiday properties across the nation, were announced this week. The awards, judged by a panel of industry experts, saw a significant number of entries from across the UK and Ireland. Taking home the Best in Scotland award is Cuillin Shores on the Isle of Skye.

Meanwhile, The Hen House in the Highland estate of Belladrum and Druidaig Cottage in the village of Letterfearn received the Best Quirky Property and Best for Views awards respectively. Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, as well as details such as photos, occupancy figures, and property amenities. The judging panel was impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Hen House, Druidaig Cottage, and Cuillin Shores, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for holiday

