Prince William Visits Moss Side Community Centre and Memorial

MENnewsdesk1 min.

Prince William, Visit, Moss Side, Community Centre, Memorial, Promise, Wendy Simms, Buckingham Palace, Support, Young People

Prince William visits Moss Side Millennium Powerhouse and Jessie's Wall in Manchester, fulfilling a promise he made to a community leader. Wendy Simms, founder of Keeping It Real 24/7, invited the prince during a conversation at Buckingham Palace earlier this year. The visit aims to support the community and build better futures for young people.

