Prince William Visits Moss Side Community Centre and Memorial

Prince William visits Moss Side Millennium Powerhouse and Jessie's Wall in Manchester, fulfilling a promise he made to a community leader. Wendy Simms, founder of Keeping It Real 24/7, invited the prince during a conversation at Buckingham Palace earlier this year. The visit aims to support the community and build better futures for young people.

