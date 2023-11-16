£70m investment fund announced for small businesses in Northern Ireland

A £70million investment fund for small businesses in Northern Ireland has been announced by the British Business Bank. The fund will offer a range of commercial finance options with loans and equity stakes both available for local entrepreneurs. By increasing the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for smaller businesses, the new fund aims to tackle an identified funding gap throughout Northern Ireland.

It will support businesses from all sectors in Northern Ireland and at different stages of their growth journey, and aims to target start-ups that may have struggled to access finance elsewhere. The Investment Fund for Northern Ireland is one of a series of nations and regions investment funds being launched by the Bank, which will deliver a £1.6 billion commitment of new funding to smaller businesses across the U

