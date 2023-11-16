HEAD TOPICS

500 WASPI women to receive draft report on state pension inequality

Daily_Record1 min.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) will send a draft report on the injustice caused by maladministration to around 500 WASPI women and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The report will be kept confidential until next year.

WASPI, Women, State Pension, Inequality, Draft Report, Maladministration, Confidential

Earlier this week the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) confirmed that around 500 WASPI women (Women Against State Pension Inequality) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will receive its draft report into the ‘injustice caused by the maladministration’ by the end of next week. However, this will be made in writing ‘ in confidence’ to those parties involved and not made public until next year.

Chief Executive Officer at the PHSO, Rebecca Hilsenrath, explained to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) on November 14 that the provisional findings for Stage 2 (injustice) and Stage 3 (financial remedy) will only be sent - mostly by post - to the parties involved, namely the UK Government and around 500 women who made a complaint. Ms Hilsenrath made it clear, after some strong questioning by SNP MP for Inverclyde, Ronnie Cowan, that the final published report will apply to all women affected by the changes to the State Pension ag

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.