US and China to reopen military communication lines

Direct lines of communication between American and Chinese military forces will be reopened for the first time in more than a year, Joe Biden has announced. The move aims to prevent accidents that could escalate into wider conflicts.

Direct lines of communication between American and Chinese military forces will be reopened for the first time in more than a year, Joe Biden has announced. Speaking after a meeting with China's premier Xi Jinping in California, the US president said the restoration of military-to-military communications would help to prevent accidents that could spiral into wider conflicts.

Beijing formally suspended direct military contact with the US in April 2022 in the wake of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island of Taiwan - which China views as a breakaway province. The move to restart them was one of three agreements President Biden presented to the media following face-to-face conversations with President Xi on Wednesday - their first meeting in a year. When asked if he would still refer to the Chinese president as a 'dictator', Mr Biden said 'well he is... in a sense', adding that President Xi runs a 'communist country that's based on a form of government completely different' than the U

