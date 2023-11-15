G Flip's Electrifying Performance at ARIA Music Awards

G Flip set the stage alight as they performed live at the ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday night. The artist, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, proved their showmanship as they bounded around the stage, sang and played various instruments. Looking every inch the rockstar, the Melbourne-born musician sported a red singlet top and black track pants emblazoned with the title of their latest album Drummer.

For accessories, the tattooed hitmaker wore a thick chain necklace, paisley bandanna, oversized sunglasses and platform sneakers. At times, G-flip roused the crowd by leaping in the air. G Flip, 30, (pictured) set the stage alight as they performed live at the ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday night G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flip smashed competition during the ceremony, taking out two awards out of six nominations. The Aussie signer-songwriter scooped the gong for Best Video for their new hit Good Enough, which was directed by Kyle Caulfield. They also won the award for Best Australian Live Ac

