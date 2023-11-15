Scottish Government calls for social energy tariff to help struggling households

Tory ministers have been urged to offer a lifeline to Scots struggling to pay soaring energy bills before temperatures plummet this winter. The Scottish Government has called for a "social energy tariff" in a bid to reduce fuel poverty and ensure all families can afford to heat their homes. Households in the greatest need would be automatically placed on a tariff that includes a significant discount on the unit price of energy as well as covering standing charges.

The scheme would be open to those in receipt of means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, and Personal Independence Payments. But it could also be widened to include households who are narrowly ineligible for benefits or on low incomes. Gillian Martin, the Energy Minister, today urged the UK Government to bring in a social energy tariff as a priority. It comes as Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, prepares to make his Autumn Statement next week where he is expected to outline how struggling households will be supported in the longer ter

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCSCİENCENEWS: Scottish government accused of lack of transparency over offshore power potentialThe Scottish government has been accused of a lack of transparency over the country's renewable offshore power potential. Ministers used a letter to a Holyrood committee to downgrade Scotland's projected share of Europe's offshore energy capacity.

Source: BBCScienceNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Scottish Tories demand answers from health secretary over data roaming blunderThe Scottish Tories are calling on Scotland's health secretary, Michael Matheson, to address unanswered questions regarding his attempt to bill taxpayers for data roaming charges during a Moroccan holiday. They are also urging him to hand over his parliamentary iPad for independent verification of its use. Matheson had previously agreed to reimburse the charges.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scottish goalkeepers set to make their mark for national teamScottish goalkeepers Liam Kelly and Zander Clark are set to make their mark for the national team in the upcoming European qualifying matches against Georgia and Norway. Assistant coach Carver expresses confidence in their talent and highlights their experience within the team.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Outlander Brings Scottish Folklore to Worldwide AudiencesOutlander has brought Scotland's folklore and myth to worldwide audiences with Diana Gabaldon's bestselling books and subsequent hit TV show. Interest in the Celtic mythology contained in the Outlander universe remains high, with almost 100,000 monthly Google searches.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scottish First Minister and Deputy Accused of Misleading ParliamentFirst Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy have recently been accused of misleading parliament by opposition leaders. The Scottish Government published a timeline of its dealings with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, revealing discrepancies in the previously stated dates of requests for WhatsApp messages. If found guilty, the ministers may be expected to resign.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sea Salt + Sole: A Scottish Chippie Worth TryingSea Salt + Sole is a Scottish chippie located near Dyce train station in Aberdeen. The shop offers a range of traditional fish and chip options, including haddock supper and battered smoked sausage. The staff is friendly and the food is cooked to perfection.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »