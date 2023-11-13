Scottish government accused of lack of transparency over offshore power potential

The Scottish government has been accused of a lack of transparency over the country's renewable offshore power potential. Ministers used a letter to a Holyrood committee to downgrade Scotland's projected share of Europe's offshore energy capacity.The Scottish Tories said ministers showed a "contempt for transparency". Energy Secretary Neil Gray denied a lack of transparency and said he hoped the statistical update would "put that debate to rest".

The Scottish government said the previous figure was "understood to be accurate" at the time, but a new analysis had since been carried out.The 25% figure had been used since 2010, and was highlighted in the Scottish government's 2014 white paper which made the case for independence.Energy Secretary Neil Gray denied the government had not been transparent Documents obtained by pro-union campaign group These Islands, and shared with BBC Scotland News, show that officials advised against issuing "proactive communications" to highlight the revised figur

