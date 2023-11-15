Intel's Aurora Supercomputer Installation Incomplete, But Already Impressive

The system, which features Intel's high-bandwidth memory (HBM)-equipped Xeon Max processors and GPU Max accelerators managed 585 petaFLOPS of double precision performance— or at least half of it did. Argonne, which completed installation of Aurora in late June has only submitted Linpack results for about half the system. The full system is expected to exceed two exaFLOPS of peak performance.

"Typically when you deploy systems like Aurora 60,000 GPUs, it takes about seven to nine months to get to complete stability and correct attuning of a system," Ogi Brkic, the VP of Intel's supercomputing group, told journos during a pre-briefing."We completed the bill of a system in June; in a full month we were able to do a lot.". The machine was supposed to come online in 2021, but has been delayed repeatedly by Intel's challenges bringing chips to market. At one point the system was slated to deliver 180 petaFLOPS of double precision performance using 50,000"Knights Hill" Xeon Phi many-core CPUs, but later pivoted to a more traditional CPU-plus-GPU desig

