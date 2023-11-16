Low Number of People with Hearing Loss Receiving Financial Support in Scotland

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show there are estimated to be around 850,000 people with some form of hearing loss living in Scotland and of those, 70 per cent are over 70. It is projected figures could double over the next 20 years, with a delay of up to 10 years before people address their hearing loss.

Across Great Britain, there are 12 million adults living with a hearing condition or deafness, yet, just 35,633 of them are receiving extra financial support through Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Adult Disability Payment (ADP) and 8,180 who have reached State Pension age through Attendance Allowance. There are 15 main hearing conditions which are being supported through these three disability benefits, but there are also children under-16 receiving support through Disability Living Allowance for Children and Child Disability Payment. Some older people may also be receiving support through Disability Living Allowanc

