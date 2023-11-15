Scotland manager focused on finishing Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a high

Manager Steve Clarke is focused on finishing their Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a high after sealing their place in Germany amid a hat-trick of defeats. A 2-0 loss in Spain was sandwiched by friendly defeats against England and France, but five wins from their opening five games in Group A proved enough for a second successive qualification for the European Championship finals after the Spaniards won in Norway.

Hiatus to follow, Clarke is eager to ensure Scotland come away from their final competitive matches with points against Georgia and Norway before next summer’s tournament in Germany. Speaking ahead of Thursday’s clash in Tbilisi, Clarke said: “The idea with the friendly matches against England and France was to test ourselves against the best and see where we measure up. Obviously with the results we had, we still have a bit of work to do. We will try to stay humble, respect our opponents and just try to improve all the time. Listen, we want to get back to winning ways

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEECONOMİST: The Challenges of 2024: Wars, Global Institutions, and America's RoleAs 2023 drew to a close, wars were raging in Africa, Israel and Gaza, and Ukraine. The West's share of world GDP has fallen towards 50% for the first time since the 19th century. Countries such as India and Turkey believe the global institutions created after 1945 do not reflect their concerns. America's unipolar moment has ended. Allies in Europe and Japan are in relative economic decline. This article discusses the challenges that the year 2024 will bring for the post-1945 world order and America's role in it.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Global Elections in 2024: Triumph or Disaster?More than half the people on the planet live in countries that will hold nationwide elections in 2024, the first time this milestone has been reached. Many elections will entrench illiberal rulers and reward the corrupt and incompetent. America's presidential election will have a significant impact on global politics. Some elections will be obvious shams.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: 2024 Grammy Nominations AnnouncedThe 2024 Grammy nominations list has been announced, with musicians like Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa among the potential winners. The awards will honor the best in music from 1 October 2022 to 15 September 2023.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Jarvis to make IMSA return with Pfaff McLaren in 2024Daytona 24 Hours winner Oliver Jarvis will return to the IMSA Sports Car Championship in 2024 after signing a deal to compete in the GTD Pro class with Pfaff Motorsport.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

AUTOSPORT: Dani Juncadella joins Corvette as factory driver for 2024 seasonDani Juncadella, a former factory Mercedes-AMG GT3 driver, has joined Corvette as a factory driver for the 2024 season. He will compete in the WEC campaign for partner team TF Sport and also participate in the IMSA Sports Car Championship.

Source: autosport | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Gang Member Involved in Rhys Jones Murder Cover-Up Found Dead in ScotlandA former gang member who helped cover up the murder of eleven-year-old Rhys Jones has been found dead in Scotland . Dean Stephen Kelly, who was jailed in connection with the murder, was discovered dead at a house in Springside, Irvine. Kelly had provided an alibi for the murderer, Sean Mercer, and was one of eleven people convicted for the murder and subsequent cover-up. He had moved to Scotland but had further encounters with the police due to his involvement in violence and drug dealing.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »