UK Inflation at Two-Year Low as Energy Costs Decrease

Inflation has tumbled to its lowest rate in two years as energy costs shrink, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Consumer prices rose 4.6% in the year through October, showing a deceleration from the previous month. The statistics agency attributes this to various factors, including the lowest house prices since 1950. However, experts emphasize that prices are still increasing, albeit at a slower pace.

