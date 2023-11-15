Scotland's National Team: Far from the Finished Article

GIVEN the years – nay, decades – of suffering that had been dished up to the Tartan Army prior to the arrival of Steve Clarke as national team head coach, it is little wonder that they can now get carried away on occasion.

swept aside Cyprus away from home back in early September, for instance, the ease of the victory – their fifth from five in the section - that ultimately was enough to seal qualification for the European Championships had fans believing something special could be happening next summer. And despite the bruising defeats that have followed to England, Spain and France, it still might. But what those matches served to underline to Clarke was something that the famously pragmatic coach knew all along; that this Scotland team is far from the finished articl

