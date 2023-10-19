Toskovat: The Perfume Brand Bottling Memories as Scents

What would the stench of corruption actually smell like? Could you mass produce Proust’s encounter with the madeleine? Does nostalgia have a scent? Enter Toskovat, a perfume brand seeking to bottle memories as a scent. The mysterious brand has built a cult following for its unique fragrances that are blended with bizarre notes and come with evocative, but opaque, descriptions.

In the story for the popular “Age of Innocence” fragrance, which has an oud and vetiver base, sweet children on bicycles meet the sudden screech of tires. It begins with notes of bubblegum, cotton candy and strawberry, which is then contrasted with scents of gasoline, rubber and car seats. It gets more abstract, still. Notes in the divisive “Inexcusable Evil” include gunpowder, blood, iodine and rain, while “Anarchist-A” lists credit cards, plastic bags, priests’ robes and holy water as scents. Even in the middle of sweetness, there will be dark notes of poison, as seen in “Things We Never Shared,” which has a floral, oozy top and toffee and cacao base

