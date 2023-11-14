Gang Member Involved in Rhys Jones Murder Cover-Up Found Dead in Scotland

A gang member who helped to cover up the murder of eleven-year-old Rhys Jones was found dead at a house in Scotland. The former Croxteth Crew member, Dean Stephen Kelly, from Liverpool, who was jailed in connection with the schoolboy's murder died at the age of 31. He was found dead at Station Road, in Springside, Irvine, on April 6, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Kelly helped Sean Mercer before and after he murdered 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, as the boy was crossing a pub car park on his way home from football training. He gave Mercer an alibi, telling police they were watching a DVD together at the time of the murder, and was one of eleven people, including Mercer's own mum Janette Mercer, who were jailed for Rhys' murder and the cover-up that followed. Kelly moved to Scotland and again ran into trouble with the police in 2019 when he was banned from entering East Lothian. Detectives accused him of having links to "acts of violence and intimidation, including the use of weapons" and accused him of "county lines drug dealing

