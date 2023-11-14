Great British Bake Off Fans Upset with Judges' Decision

Great British Bake Off fans slammed the judges decision to send Cristy home during Tuesday night's quarter final. But luckily, it wasn't all doom and gloom as Matty received Star Baker and his first Hollywood Handshake for his impressive bakes, leaving viewers elated. Party Week saw the bakers take on a classic celebration treat, a 'multi-legged' technical and a show-stopping spread in a bid to impress the judges.

The Signature challenge saw the contestants make 12 sausage rolls, with a filling of their choice, while the Technical challenge tasked them with creating a classic chocolate caterpillar cake. Next up, for the Showstopper the baker's had to impress with an 'anything but beige buffet' consisting of a mix of savoury and sweet snack

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Greggs fans say 'Christmas is cancelled' as bake axed from 2023 menuThe favourite is notably absent from the chain's seasonal selection.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United teenager reportedly set for British record transfer to Manchester CityManchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for Leeds United academy prospect Finley Gorman which is expected to make the teenager the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Thousands eligible for free £250 from British Gas this winterPeople who are eligible for the scheme will be contacted by British Gas

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

METROUK: British man fighting for life after tourist train derails in Argentina53 people were onboard the vintage steam train when it crashed.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: British man fighting for life after tourist train derails in Argentina53 people were onboard the vintage steam train when it crashed.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

BBCWESTSCOT: Brother of British-Israeli murder victim expresses fear of rising antisemitismThe brother of a British-Israeli man murdered by Hamas has expressed his fear of rising antisemitism in the UK. Bernard Cowan was killed by Hamas gunmen in his home on a kibbutz in Southern Israel. His brother Colin shares how Bernard loved the kibbutz way of life and was happily living with his family. Colin now fears for his own safety as a Jew living in Britain.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »