Former gang member involved in Rhys Jones murder found dead

A former gang member who helped cover up the murder of Rhys Jones has been found dead at a house. Dean Stephen Kelly, a member of the Croxteth Crew, was jailed for his involvement in the murder of the 11-year-old Everton fan. Kelly, aged 31, died in Croxteth, Liverpool. He had provided an alibi for Sean Mercer, the person who shot Rhys as he was crossing a pub car park. Kelly was sentenced to four years in prison for assisting an offender and hiding the gun used in the murder.

