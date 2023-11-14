Man Arrested for Manslaughter of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson

A man has been arrested for the manslaughter of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson after his death last month. The 29-year-old American ice hockey star was killed after a skate slashed his throat in a collision during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson's life as he lay bleeding on the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, shielded by players after the collision with Steelers star Matt Petgrave, before he later died of his injuries in hospital. A coroner's inquest was opened into Johnson's death last week, before being adjourned until January 2024. South Yorkshire Police have released a statement confirming that the man remains in police custody after his arrest on Tuesda

