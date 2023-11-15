Record Number of People Seek Help from Citizens Advice for Homelessness Issues

Citizens Advice helped more than 8,000 people with homelessness issues in October, the highest monthly figure ever recorded. A rising number of Section 21 no-fault evictions for private rental tenants, often led by rising mortgage interest payments for landlords, was listed as a significant contributor. Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary on Monday, having said earlier in the month that homelessness was a 'lifestyle choice'.

Citizens Advice (CA, formerly Citizens Advice Bureau) is a charitable organisation that provides confidential information and advice to assist people with problems including those related to debt and housing. They record data on people that come to them for help so they are able to be aware of changing trends and issues affecting certain groups more than others. In addition to those facing homelessness in October, almost 20,000 people were given a food bank referral, the third highest month on record, and more than 45,000 received debt help, the most since 201

