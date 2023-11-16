Better Shrewsbury Transport Raises Concerns Over Road Project

Better Shrewsbury Transport have penned a letter to the Secretary of State for levelling up, housing and communities, insisting the road carries a "catastrophic" risk. It comes after planning permission was granted for the road at a lengthy and heated Shropshire Council northern planning committee meeting on October 31.

Mike Streetly, spokesman for the group and a retired hydrogeologist of 30 years, said:"Better Shrewsbury Transport has campaigned against this devastating and disastrous road for many years. We hoped that sanity would prevail at the planning committee meeting. "Instead, we saw a partisan vote along party lines and a total rejection of the evidence that this road risks the security of the drinking water borehole that supplies 100,000 people in Shrewsbury and western Shropshire. "We are flabbergasted that the planning application could have been nodded through in its current state and with a whopping 36 planning conditions attache

