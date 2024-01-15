Palestinian refugee builds own shelter amid destruction in Gaza

Khalid Abo Middain used his hands, a hammer and a small shovel to build his own shelter on the outskirts of a fast-growing refugee camp near Rafah City in southern Gaza. The father-of-three arrived there with his family after fleeing four times from Israel's war against Hamas over the course of three months. They originally left Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza after the war broke out and are unsure of what remains of their family home.

'I do not know how it is, because there is no means of communication at the moment,' he said, looking out at rows of makeshift tents. 'What is important is to find yourself in a place where you stay temporarily till this dark cloud is cleared.' One hundred days into the war between Israel and Hamas, much of Gaza lies in ruins. Architecture and human rights experts say the scale of destruction and displacement is 'immense' and unlike anything they've seen in Gaza before. Since the start of the war, 1.9 million people have been displaced from their homes, according to the UN, and Rafah governorate is now the main refuge for those displace





