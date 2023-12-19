Senior Tory MPs Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

A group of senior Tory MPs have piled pressure on the Government to call for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza amid the mounting death toll in the region. Nearly 20,000 people are estimated to have been killed and more than 50,000 people injured in Gaza since the start of war, which was launched after Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Both the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Foreign Secretary David Cameron have called for a "sustainable ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, as they said too many innocent lives had been lost. But a group of 10 Tory MPs, including former Cabinet ministers George Eustace and Kit Malthouse, have called on the Government to go further.In a letter addressed to the foreign secretary, they said: "Thousands of bodies must surely still lie under the rubble.""In particular, the number of women and children who have been killed is profoundly shocking. As you have said yourself, too many Palestinians have died," they adde





