Westminster Bridge attack survivor awarded OBE for combating radicalism

A survivor from the Westminster Bridge attack has been handed an OBE in the King's latest New Year Honours List. Travis Frain from Darwen was hit by a car driven by Khalid Masood on London’s Westminster Bridge in March 2017. The 25-year-old has been recognised for his work in combating radicalism and said there's "not a day goes by when I do not think about it ", the PA News Agency reports. He added: "The simple fact is that the state can and should be doing more.

I think in many ways this honour is a recognition of the countless late nights chipping away behind the scenes to try and lobby the Government for change. "My only hope is that with this honour I am able to continue to drive home that message to get changes that are needed." Masood, a British-born convert to Islam, drove along a pavement on Westminster Bridge six years ago and killed four pedestrians. READ MORE: He then stabbed a police officer to death outside Parliament and was shot dead at the scene. After the attack shocked millions across the country, an inquest was opened into the death





