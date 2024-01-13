Irish lawyer accuses Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza

An Irish lawyer representing South Africa in its case alleging Israel is carrying out a genocide has said that “nobody is safe” in Gaza. Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC told judges at the International Court of Justice that the “horror of the genocide against the Palestinian people” was being live-streamed around the world in real time.

She said the international community had failed the Palestinian people who were broadcasting their own destruction “in the desperate, so far, vain hope that the world might do something”. Ms Ni Ghralaigh said that there was a need for urgent provisional measures to order the Israeli military to halt its operations in Gaza. Such measures could be decided upon in a much shorter timeframe than the full substantive case being heard in The Hague, The Netherlands. She said the measures were required to “protect Palestinians in Gaza from the irreparable prejudice caused by Israel’s violations of the Genocide Convention”





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.