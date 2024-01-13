Sir Keir Starmer pledges clean power for UK by 2030

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to deliver clean power for the UK by 2030 - and told Sky News he wants to have 'a fight' with the Conservative Party on his target to eventually spend £28bn per year on green energy. Asked about the 2030 commitment, he told Wilfred Frost on Sky News: 'I'm not prepared to move that date. People keep saying to me, are you moving back on your goal? No, we're not - clean power by 2030.

'But look, it's absolutely clear to me that the Tories are trying to weaponise this issue, the £28bn, etc. 'It's a fight I want to have, if we can have a fight going into the election between an incoming Labour government that wants to invest in the future long-term strategy that will lower our bills and give us energy independence, versus stagnation, more of the same under this government. 'If they want that fight on borrow to invest, I'm absolutely up for that.' The measures Labour has said it will target include quadrupling offshore wind, more than doubling onshore wind, more than tripling solar power, and backing new nuclear powe





