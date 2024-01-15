Northern Ireland to face biggest strike day in recent history

Trade unions say Northern Ireland will be brought to a standstill next Thursday during what's being billed as the biggest strike day in recent history. It's estimated that up to 170,00 workers will take to picket lines across the region amid the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. They will include nurses, teachers, bus and train drivers along with police staff and civil servants and it means public services here will effectively shut down for the day as a result.

READ MORE: Translink staff join NI 'day of action' by thousands of public sector workers READ MORE: Department of Health issues warning ahead of next week's strike action Economist Esmond Birnie has estimated an economic loss due to the strike of more than £10 million. Here is everything you need to know about the strike, including the services impacted What is happening? Members of 15 trade unions across the public sector will all be taking part in 24 hour strike action on the same da





