As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the “two state solution” has been making headlines across the world. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas have all expressed support for the idea, which would see Palestinians and Israelis each have a sovereign state of their own.What is the Israeli-Palestinian two state solution?The West Bank is governed by the Palestinian National Authority, which is controlled by the Fatah party.

The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas, which many Western nations including the US and the UK designate as a terrorist organisation. The Palestinians do not currently have their own sovereign state. Proponents of the two state solution argue that this should change and that the West Bank and Gaza Strip should form a single Palestinian sovereign state that exists alongside the sovereign state of Israel. That would leave two states: Israel and Palestine





