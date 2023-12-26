Egypt proposes plan to end Israel-Hamas war

Egypt has proposed an ambitious plan to end the Israel-Hamas war, including a cease-fire, hostage release, and the creation of a Palestinian government. Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza, with at least 106 people killed in one of the deadliest strikes.





