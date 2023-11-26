Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners released after last-minute dispute

Despite a last-minute dispute, 13 Israeli hostages and several foreign nationals have been released, along with 39 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals on Saturday after a delay over a dispute about aid. A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday. Hamas released the first 24 hostages to Israel on Friday, along with 150 Palestinian prisoners.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, and at least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' attack. Hamas has handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals to the Red Cross after a delay. The hostages are now traveling through Gaza on their way to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt before being taken to Israel





