Northampton beat Harlequins in a thrilling match

Two tries from Ollie Sleightholme helped Northampton beat Harlequins in a Franklin's Gardens thriller to win a fourth Premiership match of the season. The wing top and tailed Saints' night, with tries in between from Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and Alex Coles. Quins scored the opening try of the game through wing Cadan Murley before Jack Walker, lock George Hammond and Will Evans kept them in the game.

They overthrew a lineout inside their own 22 that Courtney Lawes pounced on for Saints before quick hands sent Ludlam over. Then on the stroke of half-time they failed to control the ball at the back of their own scrum 15 metres from their line and scrum-half Mitchell took the loose ball to kick ahead and dive over. Until then the sides had exchanged tries, with Murley's score in the left corner cancelled out by Sleightholme's first try as he picked a great line to go over from a lineout. Trailing 21-12 at half-time, Quins responded by sending Hammond into the right corner but Saints soon secured a try bonus point as a half-break from Mitchell led to Coles scoring under the post





BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quins sign South African lock LochnerHarlequins sign South African international Danelle Lochner for the 2023-24 Premiership Women's Rugby season.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Harlequins go top after impressive Newcastle winHarlequins go top of the Premiership after an impressive 40-12 win over Newcastle Falcons at the Stoop.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Leeds Rhinos' offer pre-season training chance to ex-Harlequins and Bath rugby union forwardA former Premiership rugby union forward, who was in the England squad five years ago, is training with Leeds Rhinos.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Ollie Chessum says England ‘improving week-by-week’ ahead of South Africa clashSouth Africa are strong favourites to prevail against the team they beat in the 2019 final.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Ollie Chessum says England ‘improving week-by-week’ ahead of South Africa clashSouth Africa are strong favourites to prevail against the team they beat in the 2019 final.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Northampton Fireworks Spectacular to light up this skies this NovemberThe Northampton Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »