Editor's Choice: Reflecting on a Year of Riding Adventures

What makes a product worthy of an Editor’s Choice award? For me, as I think back on all of the year’s riding adventures, it’s a product that instantly springs to mind. It’s something that made my riding more enjoyable, and perhaps most important of all – it’s something I would spend my own money on to buy it again. As 2023 wraps up, it’s that time when we look back on the highlights of the year.

Easily one of my biggest highlights was watching my daughter learn to ride a two-wheeler – plus all the rides around the neighborhood and pumptrack since. While those rides at home may have been among the most fulfilling, there have still been plenty of adventures putting the best new gear to the test.We are incredibly fortunate to be able to ride with so many people around the world. But all that travel for work makes it difficult to find time to link up with long-time friends who also have families and demanding jobs. After threatening for a few years, my college roommates and I finally got together for a reunion ride in Moa





bikerumor » / 🏆 65. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.