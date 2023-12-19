Israeli and Palestinian Women Unite for Peace

In the months since 7 October, when Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel, the ensuing conflict has dominated the news cycle. Each day brings more details about the needlessly horrific realities of war, specifically how it impacts women, from the use of rape as a weapon of war to the impossibility of giving birth in a warzone. Less is known about the women in Israel and Palestine who are working together to bring an end to the violence.

Here, GLAMOUR's Lucy Morgan speaks with two of those women, Yael Braudo-Bahat, co-director of Women Wage Peace, and Reem Hajajreh, director of Women of the Sun, about how they are uniting women across Israel and Palestine (and the rest of the world) in their call for peace. On 4 October, around 1500 Palestinian and Israeli women met in Jerusalem, where they marched together on behalf of all mothers desperate to raise their children in peace. Yael Braudo-Bahat, a lawyer and co-director of Women Wage Peace (WWP), who attended the demonstration, described the day as ending with “so much hope and jo





GlamourMagUK » / 🏆 2. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan emerges as potential mediator in Israeli-Palestinian conflictMohammed Dahlan, the former national security adviser and a leader of the Fatah party, is being considered as a potential mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite spending the last decade in the UAE, Dahlan believes that only the U.S. can achieve a lasting peace agreement. However, he warns that President Joe Biden's involvement in the conflict may lead to an endless cycle of Palestinian resistance. Dahlan's proposal for a transitional government in Gaza and the West Bank raises speculation about his potential leadership aspirations.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners released after last-minute disputeDespite a last-minute dispute, 13 Israeli hostages and several foreign nationals have been released, along with 39 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals on Saturday after a delay over a dispute about aid. A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday. Hamas released the first 24 hostages to Israel on Friday, along with 150 Palestinian prisoners. More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, and at least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' attack. Hamas has handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals to the Red Cross after a delay. The hostages are now traveling through Gaza on their way to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt before being taken to Israel.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

The Israeli-Palestinian Two State SolutionUS President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas express support for the two state solution, which aims to establish separate sovereign states for Palestinians and Israelis.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Jewish and Muslim communities unite in north LondonLeaders of the Jewish and Muslim communities came together in a show of unity in north London on Sunday. Muslims joined Jews in making and delivering food parcels in Finchley to mark Mitzvah Day, an annual day of faith-based social action and charity work. The event was held at a Jewish centre and aimed to promote solidarity between the communities amidst heightened tension due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Rally in Glasgow Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in GazaThousands of people have attended a pro-Palestinian rally in Glasgow to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters have held demonstrations in cities and towns across Scotland every weekend since hostilities began in the Middle East last month. Next week, the Scottish government will lead a debate in Holyrood on the situation after MPs in Westminster voted against a ceasefire.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Hamas could release Israeli hostages in the coming days, say officialsTime is running out to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, according to Gershon Baskin, an Israeli peace activist. US and Israeli officials have stated that Hamas could release dozens of Israeli hostages in the coming days. Negotiations have been ongoing to exchange 50 hostages for a three-day ceasefire to allow emergency aid shipments to reach civilians in Gaza.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »