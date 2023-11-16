Former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan emerges as potential mediator in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

As calls grow for a ceasefire in Gaza, there is mounting speculation over just who has the credibility to help broker a deal between Israelis and Palestinians. Mohammed Dahlan—the former national security adviser and a leader of the Fatah party—was once seen by both Washington and the Arab world as a go-to mediator between Tel Aviv and Gaza. Dahlan has spent the better part of the last decade in the UAE, effectively exiled from his homeland and without an official place in government.

In Dubai, Dahlan says that while he believes only the U.S. can make a lasting peace agreement, President Joe Biden’s role in the conflict risks a cycle of Palestinian resistance that “has no end.” Dahlan's proposal for a two-year transitional government of technocrats in Gaza and the West Bank raises questions over whether he might make a play for the leadership





