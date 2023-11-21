Know Your Rights: Dealing with Delivery Mishaps

Ever lost a parcel in transit? Had one arrive late? Got nowhere when you went to complain? Consumer champ Martyn James feels your pain - and frustration. With millions more parcels zipping their way around the UK due to Christmas, getting things delivered can make us nervous. Half of all people who reported a problem with a delivery experienced further difficulties when trying to sort things out.

Blimey! This article aims to unwrap the reasons behind the chaos and shine a light on what your rights are if it happens to you





InYourArea_UK » / 🏆 114. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio votes to protect abortion rights in the state's constitution in win for reproductive rights...The majority of residents backed an amendment that enshrines access to the procedure and string of other reproductive rights.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Know Your Rights on Mischief Night: Defending Your PropertyLearn about your rights on Mischief Night and how to defend your property against vandals. While you have the right to use physical force, it should be a last resort and must be proportionate to the threat.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

The Shakespeare words you don't know you knowEven if you've never seen a Shakespeare play, you'll have used one of his words or phrases. On the 400th anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, Hephzibah Anderson explains his genius – and enduring influence.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Rangers await World Series opponent; for Phillies, Diamondbacks, it’s do-or-diePlus: If you didn't know who Adolis García was before, you certainly know now.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Take our quiz to find out how well you know Merseyside's historyWe want to know how much you know about our region

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Postman's 'stupid' delivery forces woman to search 800-acres for parcelWe all know know the frustration of delivery parcels being left in unexpected places.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »