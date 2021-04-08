Misleading Statement Fuels Speculation in Nicola Bulley's Disappearance

A misleading statement during the first police press conference relating to the disappearance of Nicola Bulley helped fuel online speculation and conspiracy theories, according to a report into the investigation of her disappearance. The blunder was part of a wider failed efforts in communication which led police to lose control of the narrative during the search for the missing mum, a College of Policing report concluded.

Among the criticisms were a failing by senior officers to listen to the input of the force's press office when making key decisions. Mistakes criticised in the report include on February 3, when a first press conference was held at a village hall. This was done 'at short notice and without adequate preparation', according to the review. As a result, the venue was already packed with members of the media and public when the press office members arrived. READ MORE: One national newspaper reporter who attended that briefing gave damning observations to the creators of the repor





